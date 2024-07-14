Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.40 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Stock Up 0.8 %

EIX stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.84. 1,478,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.