Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 46,800 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,044 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after acquiring an additional 37,128,653 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,464,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $821,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417,244 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $173,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385,566 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,713,269 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $321,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,872 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,046,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,486,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barrick Gold

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.