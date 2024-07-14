Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,858,000 after purchasing an additional 501,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $377,205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,362,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,459,000 after purchasing an additional 369,628 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,003,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,909,000 after buying an additional 235,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,254,000 after buying an additional 1,778,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. 3,367,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,449,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $77.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.57.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

