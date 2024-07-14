Forsta AP Fonden Raises Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.8 %

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.38. The company had a trading volume of 531,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,491. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $279.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.75.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,037 shares of company stock worth $517,263. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.21.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

