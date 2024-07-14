Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.04. 3,381,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,191. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $106.04.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

