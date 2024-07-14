Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Nutrien by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,045,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,101,000 after buying an additional 450,384 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 370.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,264 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.68. 2,447,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,256. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $69.12.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.26.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

