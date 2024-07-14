Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. STF Management LP lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.55. 4,398,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100,358. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average of $63.88. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

