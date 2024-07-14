Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Buys 3,786 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,737,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,891,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,125,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,384. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.41. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $180.88 and a one year high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.82.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

