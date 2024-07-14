Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Reduces Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,006 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,221,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,380,000 after acquiring an additional 36,194 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.36.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ZBRA traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.19. The company had a trading volume of 375,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,122. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $334.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.03.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

