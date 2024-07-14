Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 1,721 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 2.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.1 %

MDLZ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,426,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,321. The stock has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.43.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.