Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 6,222 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the period. Allison Transmission accounts for 3.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned 0.21% of Allison Transmission worth $15,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,345,000 after buying an additional 118,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $56,334,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 941,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,743,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 885,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,495,000 after purchasing an additional 112,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $77.47. The company had a trading volume of 514,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,536. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.05.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

