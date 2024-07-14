Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Trims Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,983 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $131.69. 1,454,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,481. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

