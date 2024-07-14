Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 1.7% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock traded up $90.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4,026.43. The company had a trading volume of 197,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,935. The company has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,849.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3,657.67. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,051.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,980.15.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

