Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 82.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 76,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FLCB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. 200,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,879. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

