Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,300 shares, an increase of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,253.0 days.

Shares of FPRUF remained flat at $50.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018. Fraport has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

