Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the natural resource company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Freeport-McMoRan has increased its dividend by an average of 81.7% per year over the last three years. Freeport-McMoRan has a payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.4 %

FCX opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,577.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,381.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,577.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.