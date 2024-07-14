Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Raised to $145.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FRPT. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $127.47 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.37.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. Analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $786,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,337,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 100.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

