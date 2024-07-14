Fruits Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39,784.43 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last week, Fruits has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fruits coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a market capitalization of $191,657.36 and approximately $39,784.43 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fruits Profile

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

