FY2024 EPS Estimates for GCM Grosvenor Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GCM Grosvenor in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for GCM Grosvenor’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.23 million. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 3.55%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GCMG. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

Shares of GCMG opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.54. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 10.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,480,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,278,000 after buying an additional 37,967 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,149,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after acquiring an additional 37,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.50%.

About GCM Grosvenor

(Get Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.