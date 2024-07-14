FY2025 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Decreased by Analyst

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Thursday, July 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of K92 Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$8.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.02. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.06.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). K92 Mining had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of C$80.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.68 million.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

