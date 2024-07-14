GateToken Achieves Market Capitalization of $680.09 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, GateToken has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $7.29 or 0.00011990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $680.09 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009347 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,962.73 or 1.00209847 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00067576 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,236,940 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,096,921.35359512 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.17932533 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,649,817.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

