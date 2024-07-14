GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP trimmed its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,975,000 after buying an additional 1,401,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,244 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,186,000 after purchasing an additional 471,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,454,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,121,000 after buying an additional 504,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,052,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.90. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.