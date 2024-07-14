Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Update

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Genenta Science Price Performance

NASDAQ GNTA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. Genenta Science has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Genenta Science in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Genenta Science Company Profile

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

