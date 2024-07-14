General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,280,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in General Motors by 1,213.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in General Motors by 1,514.2% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,755,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,594 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.01. 16,289,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,361,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $49.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

