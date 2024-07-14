Genius Sports’ (GENI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GENI. Citigroup began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Genius Sports stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $8.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.96.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Genius Sports by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 2,189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 1,439,184 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 403,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 33,546 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,914,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,729,000 after buying an additional 620,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

