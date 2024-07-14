Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Short Interest Update

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

GIGNY stock remained flat at $31.70 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 373. Genting Singapore has a fifty-two week low of $29.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.6646 dividend. This is a positive change from Genting Singapore’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd.

Genting Singapore Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the construction, development, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa featuring S.E.A. Aquarium, an aquarium; Adventure Cove Waterpark, an aquatic park integrated with marine life; Universal Studios Singapore, a Universal Studios theme park; ESPA, a destination spa; indoor and outdoor MICE venues; and various dining, retail, and entertainment options.

