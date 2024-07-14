GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
GFL Environmental has raised its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years. GFL Environmental has a payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.
GFL Environmental Stock Performance
Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $40.27.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
