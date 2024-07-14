Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Up 52.4% in June

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

BITS traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.66. 2,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,031. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $75.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 million, a PE ratio of -132.67 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is -1,382.35%.

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

