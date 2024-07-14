Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.97

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and traded as high as $33.30. Global X Dax Germany ETF shares last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 7,073 shares trading hands.
Global X Dax Germany ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
The company has a market cap of $73.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07.
Global X Dax Germany ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.6565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Global X Dax Germany ETF Company Profile
The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.
