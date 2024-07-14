Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Update

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MILN. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $780,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Price Performance

MILN traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783. The company has a market cap of $117.12 million, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $39.72.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

