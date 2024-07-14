Globe Life (NYSE:GL) PT Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Globe Life from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL stock opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $334,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,860 over the last ninety days. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Globe Life by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

