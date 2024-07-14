GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after acquiring an additional 928,273 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7,379.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after acquiring an additional 714,075 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,309.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 509,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,408,000 after acquiring an additional 472,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3,411.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 438,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 425,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,837. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $146.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,036,515.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,597,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,606 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

