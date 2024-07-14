Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Short Interest Down 18.8% in June

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity at Golub Capital BDC

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 62,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 62,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 450,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 601,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,636,138 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 39.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.84. 1,647,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBDC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.