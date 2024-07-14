GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the June 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC owned 8.25% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 894,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,107. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $11.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of -4.33. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.