Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Griffon by 671.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Griffon by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFF traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.74. 317,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.51. Griffon had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 90.02%. The business had revenue of $672.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GFF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other Griffon news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Griffon news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $869,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

