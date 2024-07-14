Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 29,001 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,001 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 8.2% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $25,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,728,000 after acquiring an additional 111,042 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 66,426 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 987,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.24. 500,428 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.02.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

