Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NASDAQ:HROWM)

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.7422 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of HROWM opened at $26.69 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20.
About Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What are earnings reports?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.