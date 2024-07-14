HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) vs. Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Financial Comparison

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) and Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

HBT Financial has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of HBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.8% of HBT Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HBT Financial 26.29% 16.14% 1.52% Republic Bancorp 20.27% 10.10% 1.40%

Dividends

This table compares HBT Financial and Republic Bancorp's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. HBT Financial pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Republic Bancorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years. HBT Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HBT Financial and Republic Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HBT Financial 1 1 1 0 2.00 Republic Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

HBT Financial presently has a consensus target price of $21.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.36%. Given HBT Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HBT Financial is more favorable than Republic Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HBT Financial and Republic Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HBT Financial $265.05 million 2.57 $65.84 million $2.26 9.53 Republic Bancorp $427.52 million 3.62 $90.37 million $4.76 12.00

Republic Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HBT Financial. HBT Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HBT Financial beats Republic Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HBT Financial

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan offering comprises owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction and land development and multi-family; commercial and industrial; agricultural and farmland; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning to consumers, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial; investment management; corporate retirement plan consulting and administration; and retail brokerage services. In addition, it provides farmland management, and farmland sales and services; commercial checking accounts; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company offers digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

About Republic Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company offers demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit; and retail and commercial mortgage, construction and land development, consumer, aircraft, and marine loans. It also provides credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers short-term and revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers through mortgage warehouse lines of credit; mortgage banking; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; payments-related products and services to consumers through third party service providers; and consumer credit products. The company offers its services through full-services banking centers in Kentucky, Indiana, Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee. Republic Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

