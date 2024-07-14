HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Lisata Therapeutics stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. Lisata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $3.87.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that Lisata Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lisata Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LSTA Free Report ) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Lisata Therapeutics makes up 0.6% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.31% of Lisata Therapeutics worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

