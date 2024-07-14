Head to Head Analysis: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) versus Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) and Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Verastem shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Verastem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verastem has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayer Aktiengesellschaft 1 9 0 0 1.90 Verastem 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and Verastem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Verastem has a consensus target price of $22.21, indicating a potential upside of 561.14%. Given Verastem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verastem is more favorable than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and Verastem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayer Aktiengesellschaft -6.70% 17.57% 5.16% Verastem N/A -157.95% -65.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and Verastem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayer Aktiengesellschaft $51.55 billion N/A -$3.18 billion ($0.87) -8.38 Verastem $2.60 million 32.73 -$87.37 million ($4.40) -0.76

Verastem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verastem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verastem beats Bayer Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy. The Consumer Health segment markets nonprescription over-the-counter medicines for self-medication and self-care; and solutions for nutritional supplements, allergy, cough and cold, dermatology, pain and cardiovascular risk prevention, and digestive health. The Crop Science segment offers seeds, improved plant traits, innovative chemical and biological crop protection products, digital solutions, as well as customer service for agriculture. This segment also provides breeding, propagation, and production/processing of seeds, including seed dressing. The company has a collaboration with Acuitas Therapeutics, Inc. to strengthen gene editing programs; Peking University in the area of basic pharmaceutical research; the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute in the development of the compound emodepside for the treatment of infection with soil-transmitted helminths; bit.bio Ltd. for the discovery and manufacture of regulatory T cells for use in creating therapeutics; Hologic, Inc. in the field of contrastenhanced-mammography solutions to improve diagnostic imaging for the detection of breast cancer; and Twist Bioscience Corporation centering around the research and development of antibody-based pharmaceuticals, as well as with CrossBay Medical Inc. It distributes its products through wholesalers, pharmacies and pharmacy chains, supermarkets, online and other retailers, and hospitals, as well as directly to farmers. The company has collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1863 and is based in Leverkusen, Germany.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors. The company is involved in clinical studies, including RAMP 301, a randomized global confirmatory trial to evaluate the combination of Avutometinib and Defactinib for the treatment of patients with recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer; RAMP 201, an adaptive two-part multicenter, parallel cohort, randomized open label trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Avutometinib and in combination with Defactinib; and FRAME, an investigation of Avutometinib and Defactinib in patients with KRAS mutant cancers and subsequent analyses; and RAMP 204 and 205. It has license agreements with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development, commercialization, and manufacture of products containing Avutometinib; and Pfizer Inc. to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize products containing Pfizer's inhibitors of FAK for therapeutic, diagnostic, and prophylactic uses in humans. In addition, it has a clinical collaboration agreement with Amgen, Inc. to evaluate the combination of Avutometinib with Amgen's KRAS-G12C inhibitor LUMAKRAS which in Phase 1/2 trial entitled RAMP 203; and a discovery and development collaboration with GenFleet Therapeutics to advance new programs targeting RAS pathway-driven cancers. Verastem, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

