Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. Wedbush raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

