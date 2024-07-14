Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 239 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slagle Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 68,356 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 6.0 %
WFC stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.54. The company had a trading volume of 53,042,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,942,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $197.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.82.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.75%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
