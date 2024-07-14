Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,453 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 103.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,804. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $157.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

