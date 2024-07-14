Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tiptree during the fourth quarter valued at $14,894,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Tiptree by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 395,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 41,277 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,102,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Tiptree Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 51,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,932. The company has a market capitalization of $636.66 million, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. Tiptree Inc. has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $20.80.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $498.22 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $27,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 192,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,367.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

