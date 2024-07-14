Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 110,021 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,021 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Popular worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $66,881,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,599,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,829,000 after buying an additional 642,694 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,008,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,859,000 after buying an additional 366,870 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 395.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 429,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,224,000 after buying an additional 342,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,792,000 after buying an additional 286,119 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Popular from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.53. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 36.80%.

In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

