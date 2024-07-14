Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $265.43

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.43 ($3.40) and traded as low as GBX 265 ($3.39). Heavitree Brewery shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.39), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Heavitree Brewery Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 265.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 270.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The stock has a market cap of £4.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Heavitree Brewery Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Heavitree Brewery’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,935.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heavitree Brewery

About Heavitree Brewery

In related news, insider Graham J. Crocker bought 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £346.80 ($444.22). Insiders own 101.59% of the company’s stock.

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted pub and public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

