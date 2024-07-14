Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has $67.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $139.00.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.50.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $27,380,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,761,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 114,215 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1,351.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 83,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,583,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 648,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,735,000 after purchasing an additional 63,595 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

