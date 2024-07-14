Hermez Network Price Tops $4.11 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 14th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $150.20 million and $8,423.48 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.11 or 0.00006765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009270 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,758.34 or 0.99979655 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001016 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00067234 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.10396099 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $5,569.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.