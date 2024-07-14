Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,457 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $213,336,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $110,423,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 690,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 398,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $148.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,385. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $131.61 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.17.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

