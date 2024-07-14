Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,184 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,184 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,441 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,166,000 after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 24.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.
Target Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:TGT traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.78. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.
Target Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.